Jump Financial LLC Buys 8,500 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

