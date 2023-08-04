Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $193.39 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

