Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 129,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $510,745.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,273 shares of company stock worth $3,311,863. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

