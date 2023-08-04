Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROST opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

