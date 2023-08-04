Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,800 Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cimpress by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMPR opened at $70.11 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cimpress

About Cimpress

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.