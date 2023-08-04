Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 52,896 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.