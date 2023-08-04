Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,536 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,536 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi grew its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.04.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

