Jump Financial LLC Decreases Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 8,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

