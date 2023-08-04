Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 410.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 170,334 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,649,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 801.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

