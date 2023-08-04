Jump Financial LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $905.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at $134,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.