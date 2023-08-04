Jump Financial LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.41. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

