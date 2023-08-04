Jump Financial LLC Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 138.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

PlayAGS stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market cap of $258.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 2.36. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

