Jump Financial LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 125.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 72,665 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 160,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,074 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.78.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.