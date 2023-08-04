Jump Financial LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 299.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SGH opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SGH

SMART Global Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.