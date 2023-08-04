Jump Financial LLC Has $861,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,707 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,581,000 after buying an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after purchasing an additional 311,204 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.08 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

