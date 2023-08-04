Jump Financial LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,896 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

