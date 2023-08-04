Jump Financial LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

TechTarget Price Performance

TechTarget stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $836.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

