Jump Financial LLC Has $907,000 Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 229.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,010 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.57. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

