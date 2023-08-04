Jump Financial LLC Invests $790,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ACN opened at $317.03 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.96.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

