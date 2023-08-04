Jump Financial LLC Invests $802,000 in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5,871.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,294,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after buying an additional 1,273,166 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 2.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 186,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 201,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Up 1.0 %

BKI opened at $70.70 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

