Jump Financial LLC Invests $836,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PPSC Investment Service Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,405,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,838.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 250,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 237,713 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,910,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211,049 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

