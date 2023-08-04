Jump Financial LLC Invests $850,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,981 shares in the company, valued at $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,216,264.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,462 shares of company stock worth $6,423,718 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.86. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $218.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.