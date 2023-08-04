Jump Financial LLC Invests $865,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $7,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

