Jump Financial LLC Invests $897,000 in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $3,386,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Altus Power by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,524,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 437,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 274,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,925 and sold 275,000 shares valued at $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPS

Altus Power Stock Up 1.3 %

AMPS stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.