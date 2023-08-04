Jump Financial LLC Invests $907,000 in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Abcam by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Abcam by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Abcam by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Abcam Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $22.86 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

