Jump Financial LLC Makes New $786,000 Investment in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after acquiring an additional 95,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

