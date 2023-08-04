Jump Financial LLC Makes New $794,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.