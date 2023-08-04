Jump Financial LLC Makes New $817,000 Investment in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

