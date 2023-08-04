Jump Financial LLC Makes New $823,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $383.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.31. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

