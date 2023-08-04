Jump Financial LLC Makes New $893,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $449.16 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.38. The stock has a market cap of $426.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

