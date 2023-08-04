Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,362,720.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,900 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

NYSE UVE opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.28 million, a PE ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UVE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

