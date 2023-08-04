Jump Financial LLC Purchases 26,479 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,664,439 shares in the company, valued at $88,524,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,960 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CTKB opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -888.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 7.53. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

