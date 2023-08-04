Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,552,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after buying an additional 58,227 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 109,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

