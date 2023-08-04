Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 132,991 Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 132,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 248,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after buying an additional 183,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 159,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

