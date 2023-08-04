Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,400 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

