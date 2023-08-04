Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 24,512 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 153.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 190,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

NYSE:AB opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 107.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

