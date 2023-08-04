Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 484.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Open Lending by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Open Lending

In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Open Lending news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,629,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,190,746.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,350 shares of company stock worth $1,626,111 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Open Lending Stock Down 4.3 %

LPRO stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.76. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

