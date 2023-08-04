Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 125,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,515,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 114,348 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULCC stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

