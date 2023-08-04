Jump Financial LLC Sells 554 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,653,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 941,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -118.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

