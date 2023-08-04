Jump Financial LLC Takes $812,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $112.00 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.