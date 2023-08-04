Jump Financial LLC Takes $871,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,320 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,281 shares of company stock worth $410,983 in the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.79%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

