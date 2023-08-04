Jump Financial LLC Takes $890,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 419,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 228,934 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.6 %

HWC stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

