Jump Financial LLC Takes $915,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $127,161,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE GMED opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GMED. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMED

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.