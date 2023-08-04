Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,839.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,736.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,611.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,017.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,883.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

