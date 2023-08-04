Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $92.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

