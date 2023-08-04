Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -189.05 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.06 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 0.07%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,111.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LAZ

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.