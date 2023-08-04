Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $96.79 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

