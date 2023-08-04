Jump Financial LLC Trims Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,197,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,197,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,935. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.