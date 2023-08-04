Kenvue Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 27,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 74% compared to the average volume of 15,655 call options.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $2,019,000.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

