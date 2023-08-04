KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Yelp in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,888 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $2,655,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at $3,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,517 shares of company stock worth $3,236,498 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

